US rejects reports of hygiene product shortages on USS Boxer CENTCOM dismisses scarcity claims, says vessel remains fully stocked and mission-ready

The US 5th Fleet on Sunday denied reports that female service members aboard the USS Boxer were facing shortages of essential hygiene products, calling the claims false.

“Reports emerging of USS Boxer experiencing a shortage in hygiene products for women in uniform are false,” US Naval Forces Central Command said on US social media company X.

The command said the ship had made four port visits since departing San Diego in March and had spent less than two months at sea since its most recent stop. It added that the vessel remained well-stocked with feminine hygiene supplies available at both the ship store and medical offices.

The denial followed reports citing a family member of a sailor who claimed women aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship were “begging” for supplies and rationing existing stocks. The source also alleged that care packages sent by relatives had failed to reach the vessel.

The command, however, said the ship had received two major mail deliveries in August alone.

The USS Boxer arrived in the Middle East in late June to support US military operations against Iran following the war that began Feb. 28.

“The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group remains fully equipped and prepared to execute all assigned missions,” the fleet said.

The reports emerged as the US prepares to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with the USS George Washington amid concerns over prolonged deployment conditions faced by US sailors.

