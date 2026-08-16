Most US voters say they are worse off under Trump: Poll

Most US voters say their finances have worsened since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, with less than three months to go before the November midterm elections, according to a Financial Times poll.



The Focaldata poll found that 53% of registered voters felt worse off under Trump, including nearly 57% of independents and almost one-quarter of Republicans. Nearly two-thirds said the US economy was moving in the wrong direction, while just 25% said it was heading in the right direction.



Voters also gave Democrats an advantage over Republicans on inflation and the cost of living, as well as jobs and the economy. Trump’s approval rating on inflation and living costs was particularly weak, with 64% disapproving, including nearly seven in 10 independents and about one-third of Republicans.



Overall, 55% disapproved of Trump’s performance, while his net approval among Republicans fell 8 percentage points from the previous month.



Democrats led Republicans 44% to 39% when voters were asked which party they were likely to support in November. Polls have indicated that Democrats are positioned to regain control of the House, while taking the Senate remains more difficult.



The findings come as inflation, high prices and declining consumer sentiment weigh on Americans. Inflation stood at 3.4% in July, while government data showed real wages declined last month.



White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended Trump’s record, saying, “The Trump administration continues to deliver on the President’s affordability agenda by lowering drug prices, reshoring American jobs, and cutting taxes while simultaneously touting a historic drop in violent crime nationwide and the most secure border in history.”



The online poll was conducted by London-based, nonpartisan Focaldata from Aug. 7 to 10 among 1,913 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.