Drone intercepted during NATO air defense mission after entering Romanian airspace from direction of Moldova

Spanish F-18 shoots down suspected Russian drone over Romania Drone intercepted during NATO air defense mission after entering Romanian airspace from direction of Moldova

Spanish F-18 fighter jets deployed on a NATO air defense mission shot down a suspected Russian drone after it entered Romanian airspace early Sunday, authorities said.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said its surveillance systems detected the aerial target at 4.44 am local time (0144GMT), approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of the southeastern city of Galati, according to Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN.

The drone entered Romanian airspace from the direction of neighboring Moldova, the ministry said.

Two Spanish F-18 fighter jets, which had been deployed preventively from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, were authorized to intervene after establishing radar contact with the target.

The drone was shot down at 5.01 am (0201GMT) over an unpopulated area, with the operation coordinated through NATO’s Combined Air Operations Center in Torrejon, Spain.

Authorities identified a possible debris impact site between the localities of Baleni and Cudalbi in Galati County. Helicopters were dispatched as part of a search operation for the wreckage.

No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.

NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe said the origin of the drone remained under investigation but that it appeared to be Russian.

“Further details of Sunday’s incident remain under investigation, but the drone appears to be Russian,” spokesperson Col. Martin O’Donnell said.

Romania’s acting Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said allies had been informed about the incident.

“Romania is on the front line of NATO and European Union border defense. We have informed our allies and will continue to build a strong defense and deterrent force on the eastern flank,” she said on US social media platform X.

Toiu said it was the third drone to illegally enter Romanian airspace and be shot down in the past three weeks.

Romania's presidential adviser, Marius Lazurca, thanked Spain for its role in the operation, saying: “Our full gratitude to Spain for participating in NATO Air Policing!”

Romania shares a 614-kilometer (382-mile) border with Ukraine and has experienced repeated airspace violations during Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports along the Danube River.