Pope renews call to end violence against Palestinians in occupied West Bank Pontiff urges international community to advance 2-state solution for ‘just and lasting peace’

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday renewed his call for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and urged the international community to advance efforts toward a two-state solution.

Speaking after the weekly Angelus prayer, Leo called for an end “to the repeated acts of violence against the Palestinian population of the West Bank,” according to Vatican News.

He also issued an urgent appeal to the international community “to ensure that progress is made toward a two-state solution, for a just and lasting peace.”

The Vatican has consistently maintained that a two-state solution based on secure and internationally recognized borders is the only viable and equitable path toward lasting peace between Palestine and Israel.

The pope also marked the start of the Mediterranean Games in the southern Italian city of Taranto, expressing hope that the sporting event would serve as “a prophetic sign of peace and fraternity among the peoples of this region and of the whole world.”

Athletes from countries in Africa, Asia and Europe bordering the Mediterranean are taking part in the event.