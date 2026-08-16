Myanmar leader to visit Russia for talks with Putin Putin, Min Aung Hlaing to discuss expanding Russian-Myanmar cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the Myanmar leader’s official visit to Russia, the Kremlin said Sunday.



The two leaders will discuss prospects for expanding Russian-Myanmar cooperation in various areas, as well as current international and regional issues, it said in a statement.



Several bilateral documents are also expected to be signed during the visit, it added.



Putin and Min Aung Hlaing have held talks on several occasions in recent years, including at the Kremlin in March 2025.



Russia and Myanmar maintain close political and defense ties, with Moscow also involved in energy and infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian country.



Min Aung Hlaing visited Russia three times last year — in March for talks with Putin, in May to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II and in September to take part in the World Atomic Week forum.



Putin has never visited Myanmar.