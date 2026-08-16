Massive earthquake that hit Flores Island on Saturday killed at least 47 people

Indonesia declares 14-day emergency response status after 7.7 magnitude quake Massive earthquake that hit Flores Island on Saturday killed at least 47 people

Indonesia has declared a 14-day emergency response status following Saturday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Flores Island and killed at least 47 people, state media reported on Sunday.

An emergency response period was set to be effective until Aug. 28, the East Nusa Tenggara provincial government announced in a decree, Antara news agency reported.

The decision aims to facilitate disaster response, evacuation, relief distribution, and recovery efforts in affected areas, the report said.

Search and rescue operations continued on Sunday to find survivors, with fuel and LPG supplies across Flores Island restored.

Nearly 6,000 people were taking refuge in Sikka, Manggara, Nagekeo, Bima, and Selayar areas.

The quake damaged 914 houses, 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities, and 38 government offices.

State-owned energy company Pertamina said on Sunday that 32 gas stations in the region were operating, while 20 remained closed due to damage.

As a precautionary measure, operations at several distribution outlets were temporarily suspended until facility inspections were complete and conditions were declared safe, the report added.

Meanwhile, the government has sent a total of 27 tons of supplies to areas affected by the earthquake.

In addition to providing supplies, President Prabowo Subianto continued to encourage cross-sectoral cooperation to ensure a swift and targeted response to the earthquake.

The president instructed relevant officials to directly assess conditions at disaster sites.