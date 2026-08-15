Stolen data includes names, tax income details, withholding tax rates; does not enable access to secure accounts

France opens investigation into tax platform cyberattack affecting nearly 700,000 users Stolen data includes names, tax income details, withholding tax rates; does not enable access to secure accounts

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Saturday into a cyberattack on France’s tax administration platform that affected 678,000 individual and business users, according to media reports

The investigation is being conducted by the French Anti-Cybercrime Office (Ofac), said the BFMTV broadcaster.

The alleged offenses under investigation include the “fraudulent extraction of data contained in an automated personal data processing system implemented by the state.”

The probe also covers fraudulent access to and remaining in an automated data-processing system by an organized group, as well as participation in a criminal association formed to prepare an offense punishable by at least five years in prison.

The tax administration said Friday that the attack enabled hackers to extract information about taxpayers and companies, describing the operation as “more sophisticated” than previous attacks.

The compromised personal data includes names, family quotient information, reference tax income and withholding tax rates, according to Amelie Verdier, director general of public finances.

The stolen information, however, “does not allow access to the secure account on impots.gouv.fr,” said the tax authority.

Affected users are expected to be contacted beginning next week and warned about potential identity theft risks.

The data taken from companies is considered less sensitive and includes business identification numbers, and company and representative addresses.