New lineup gives Black, Latino, and union voters early role in Democratic nomination race and drops Iowa from opening slot

Democrats put South Carolina 1st in 2028 presidential primary calendar New lineup gives Black, Latino, and union voters early role in Democratic nomination race and drops Iowa from opening slot

Democrats approved a 2028 presidential primary calendar Saturday that moves the US state of South Carolina to the front of the nominating process, giving Black, Latino, and union voters an early influence over the race, according to a US media report.

PBS News reported that South Carolina will vote on Jan. 22, 2028, followed by Nevada on Feb. 1. New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan, and Virginia will vote throughout February, replacing Iowa as the traditional first contest.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Ken Martin said the calendar is intended to ensure candidates are tested across diverse communities before the general election.

"You have to be battle-tested in a way that you already have campaigned in front of and for the support of various communities throughout the country," Martin said.

The lineup puts South Carolina's large Black Democratic electorate first, while Nevada and New Mexico will force candidates to court Latino voters. Michigan, with its auto industry, Nevada's service-sector unions and Virginia's large federal workforce will also put organized labor in the spotlight.

Former DNC Chairman Howard Dean welcomed the changes, saying: "These states look more like the country," compared with Iowa and New Hampshire.

The early contests are also intended to prepare Democrats for November, with five of the six states considered competitive in general elections and collectively representing 43 Electoral College votes.

South Carolina Democrat Boyd Brown said the party's goal is straightforward: "This is not a social or a debate club. It is a political party."