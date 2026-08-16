Largest drone attack on Moscow in over 2 years as Russia, Ukraine exchange deadly overnight strikes

Russia, Ukraine report casualties in overnight drone, missile strikes Largest drone attack on Moscow in over 2 years as Russia, Ukraine exchange deadly overnight strikes

At least seven people were killed and 13 injured in Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia, while three people were killed and 23 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine, officials on both sides said Sunday.



Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said in a statement on Russian social media platform Max that five civilians were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks as more than 150 drones were destroyed over three cities and nine districts of the region.



“The death toll from the enemy’s night attack has risen -- two more people have been found dead. They were discovered by rescuers. I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” he said.



Slyusar added that multiple residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attack.



In a separate statement, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said an 83-year-old man was killed when a drone fell on a private house in the Ramensky municipal district.



Meanwhile, acting Belgorod region Governor Aleksandr Shuvayev said a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying workers, killing a woman and injuring nine people.



Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said around 600 drones had flown toward Moscow overnight, making it the largest attack on the capital in more than two years.



“The Defense Ministry air defense systems shot down nine more drones attacking Moscow. Three people in the area of the Moscow Ring Road were injured,” he said.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that two people were killed in Kryvyi Rih and another in Sumy, while six people were injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region.



“In Kryvyi Rih, two people died and 14 others were injured. There is one death in Sumy,” he said.



Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih administration had reported one death and 13 injuries, indicating that casualty figures were still being updated.



Ukraine also continued strikes on Wildberries warehouses, with Vorobyov saying on Max that another facility caught fire at the Koledino industrial park in the city of Podolsk following a drone attack.



The attack also left 110 residential homes without electricity, according to Grigory Artamonov, head of the Podolsk urban district.



A separate logistics facility used to store medicines in Domodedovo caught fire and partially collapsed, with the damaged area estimated at 56,000 square meters (602,779 square feet), local authorities said.



More than 150 flights were either delayed or canceled at three Moscow airports -- Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo -- amid the Ukrainian drone attack.



Both the Russian Defense Ministry and Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed carrying out overnight attacks.



The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a group strike using precision weapons and long-range drones against Ukrainian defense-industrial facilities in Kyiv, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the Poltava region and metallurgical facilities in Kryvyi Rih.



The ministry said Kyiv-based enterprises produced components for Ukraine’s long-range Flamingo missiles and drones, while the Kryvyi Rih metallurgical complex produced steel for weapons and military equipment.



It also said a cargo ship carrying military supplies for Ukrainian forces was hit at the port of Odesa.



Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, said its forces struck a Russian Bastion coastal missile complex in Crimea, hitting its launch positions and deployment site.



It added that a railway bridge near the settlement of Svitlodolynskyi in the Zaporizhzhia region was also hit.



Logistics and ammunition depots in Karlovka in the Donetsk region were also struck, it said.



Independent verification of the claims made by both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.