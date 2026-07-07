Israeli army raids multiple West Bank towns as military operations intensify

The Israeli army carried out raids in several towns and villages across the occupied West Bank on Monday, deploying troops to multiple areas as military operations continued to intensify across the Palestinian territory.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed the town of Madama south of Nablus, where an army bulldozer uprooted dozens of olive trees near a bypass road used by Israeli occupiers and built on Palestinian land.

In Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in the towns of Beit Rima and Kafr Ein northwest of Ramallah, with troops firing tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets, according to the sources.

Israeli forces also raided the village of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah and deployed across several neighborhoods without reports of arrests.

In the city of Al-Bireh, Israeli troops stormed the Sateh Marhaba neighborhood and took over the rooftop of a residential building overlooking the illegal Psagot settlement built on Palestinian land. No injuries or arrests were reported.

The raids came amid continued attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it documented 11,074 Israeli violations across the occupied territory during the first half of 2026.

According to the commission, Hebron recorded the highest number of violations with 2,224 incidents, followed by Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 2,175, Nablus with 2,095 and Bethlehem with 1,137.

Since October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an Israeli escalation carried out by the Israeli army and occupiers, killing 1,175 Palestinians, injuring 12,919 others, and leading to the arrest of around 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian data.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

