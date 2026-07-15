CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim US struck civilian wheat storage facility

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday rejected an Iranian state media claim that US forces struck a civilian wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh during military operations on July 14.

"Claim: Iranian state media claims that U.S. forces struck a civilian wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh on July 14. This is False," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X.

"Truth: On July 14, U.S. forces hit Iranian military targets in Bandar Abbas, Khormuj, Ahvaz, Qeshm, Tunb, Bushehr, and Kuh-e Stak to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

CENTCOM also accused Iran of targeting civilians, claiming Tehran has "targeted innocent civilians transiting the strait and in neighboring Gulf countries."

The statement came in response to Iranian state media reports alleging that US forces struck a civilian wheat storage facility in the southwestern city of Hoveyzeh during the July 14 operation.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.