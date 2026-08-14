Azerbaijani side to face Twente on Aug. 20 after 2-1 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Azerbaijan's Qarabag overturn first-leg deficit to advance to UEFA Conference League playoff round Azerbaijani side to face Twente on Aug. 20 after 2-1 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Azerbaijani side Qarabag made a superb comeback to defeat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at home in Baku, overturning a first-leg deficit to reach the UEFA Conference League playoff round with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

After losing the opening leg 1-0 in Poland, Qarabag needed a turnaround at their Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and made a perfect start in front of home supporters.

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Jaly Mouaddib found space inside the penalty area and calmly finished to level the tie on aggregate, handing Qarabag a 1-0 lead on the night.

The early goal shifted the momentum firmly in the hosts' favor as they pressed aggressively and limited Dynamo's attacking opportunities, taking their narrow advantage into the halftime interval.

Qarabag doubled its lead in the 69th minute through Aleksey Kashuk, whose clinical finish completed the turnaround and put the Azerbaijani side 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

Dynamo pushed forward in search of a late response, but Qarabag's defense held firm to secure its spot in the playoff round.

Qarabag will now face Dutch side Twente on Aug. 20 for a place in the UEFA Conference League group stage.

Thursday’s third qualifying round results:

Tobol 1-2 Partizan (Partizan advance 1–5 on aggregate)

Austria Wien 1–2 Beitar (Austria Wien advance 4-2 on penalties after a 3–3 aggregate draw)

Hajduk Split 4–0 Zalgiris (Hajduk Split advance on 9–2 aggregate)

Dinamo City 4–0 Auda (Dinamo City advance on 4–1 aggregate)

Tobol 1–2 Partizan (Partizan advance on 5–1 aggregate)

Flora Tallinn 0–4 Inter Escaldes (Inter Escaldes advance on 6–0 aggregate)

Ilves 1–1 Rijeka (Rijeka advance on 2–1 aggregate)

RFS 1–2 Jablonec (Jablonec advance on 4–1 aggregate)

ML Vitebsk 2–2 Borac (Borac advance 4–2 on penalties after a 2–2 aggregate draw)

Dinamo-Minsk 0–0 Braga (Braga advance on 1–0 aggregate)

Nordsjaelland 5–0 Valur (Nordsjaelland advance on 7–0 aggregate)

Tromso 2–1 CFR Cluj (Tromso advance on 7–1 aggregate)

Hammarby 0–1 Rakow (Rakow advance on 1–0 aggregate)

Midtjylland 3–2 Bohemians (Midtjylland advance on 5–2 aggregate)

DAC 1904 3–3 Twente (Twente advance on 9–3 aggregate)

Vaduz 2–2 Inter Turku (Inter Turku advance on 4–3 aggregate)

Runavik 2–2 Lugano (Lugano advance on 4–2 aggregate)

Drita 5–0 Tre Fiori (Drita advance on 9–1 aggregate)

St. Gallen 5–1 Sheriff (St. Gallen advance on 8–2 aggregate)

Shkendija 0–0 Hibernian (Hibernian advance on 2–1 aggregate)

Sion 2–1 Noah (Sion advance on 4–3 aggregate)

Gyori ETO 1–1 Riga (Riga advance on 2–1 aggregate)

Motherwell 2–0 HJK (Motherwell advance on 3–1 aggregate)

Gent 1–1 IFK Goteborg (Gent advance on 2–1 aggregate)

Shelbourne 2–2 Ajax (Ajax advance on 5–3 aggregate)