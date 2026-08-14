Abu Dhabi says no injuries reported in attack, calls for 'complete and unconditional' reopening of key waterway

UAE strongly condemns attack on 2 ADNOC vessels in Strait of Hormuz Abu Dhabi says no injuries reported in attack, calls for 'complete and unconditional' reopening of key waterway

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned what it described as an Iranian attack late Thursday targeting two vessels affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said no injuries were reported in the attack, which it said was a "flagrant violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 on freedom of navigation.

The ministry said targeting commercial shipping and obstructing international maritime routes threatens regional stability and global energy security.

It accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of "acts of piracy," saying the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of "economic coercion or blackmail" poses a direct threat to the region and its peoples.

The UAE called on Iran to halt what it described as "unprovoked attacks" and fully commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

It also demanded the "complete and unconditional reopening" of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the step was necessary to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.

