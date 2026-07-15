President Deby Itno says move aimed to boost African integration, free movement of people and goods across continent

Chad to abolish entry visas for all Africans from January 2027 President Deby Itno says move aimed to boost African integration, free movement of people and goods across continent

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced on Wednesday that Chad will abolish entry visas for all African nationals effective Jan. 1, 2027, in a move aimed at strengthening African integration and facilitating the free movement of people and goods across the continent.

“The Chad of Toumaï, cradle of humanity, opens its borders and abolishes entry visas for all Africans from Jan. 1, 2027,” Deby said at the opening of the African Water Forum in N'Djamena, held in partnership with the World Bank.

The Chadian leader described the decision as a commitment to “African integration and the free movement of goods and people,” adding that Chad seeks to reinforce its position as a crossroads linking West, East, North and Central Africa.

With the announcement, Chad becomes the eighth African country to adopt a visa-free policy for all African citizens.

Rwanda, Benin, The Gambia, Seychelles, Ghana, Kenya and the Republic of the Congo have previously adopted or announced similar measures.

The announcement came during the African Water Forum, which brought together heads of state, African institutions and international partners in N'Djamena to discuss financing for water infrastructure and improving access to water across the continent.

During his address, Deby also called on international partners to accelerate financing for the water sector and reaffirmed Chad's ambition to invest heavily in hydraulic infrastructure through a National Water Pact valued at $3.8 billion over five years.

The decision aligns with the African Union's efforts to promote mobility across the continent through initiatives such as Agenda 2063 and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Despite these objectives, most African countries continue to require visas for African travelers or limit exemptions to members of specific regional blocs.