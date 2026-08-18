New commission structure, including 5% charge for apps distributed outside store, to take effect Oct. 1

Apple revamps EU App Store fees to resolve regulatory dispute New commission structure, including 5% charge for apps distributed outside store, to take effect Oct. 1

Apple announced Tuesday a major overhaul of its European Union app-distribution fees, introducing a unified commission structure that it said would resolve disagreements with the European Commission about compliance with the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Under the new terms, Apple will replace its per-install Core Technology Fee with a 5% Core Technology Commission on digital transactions conducted in apps distributed through alternative app marketplaces or directly from the web.

Apps distributed through Apple’s App Store and using the company’s in-app purchasing system will face a standard commission of 26%, while those using alternative payment-processing systems will pay 20%.

Developers that direct users to external websites to complete purchases will be charged 15%.

Apple said developers participating in programs, including its Small Business Program, Mini Apps Partner Program and Video Partner Program, would qualify for lower rates. Auto-renewing subscriptions after their first year will also be subject to reduced commissions.

The new structure will eliminate Apple’s initial acquisition and store-services fees and take effect Oct. 1, according to the announcement.

Developers can begin accepting the revised terms immediately.

Apple said the changes followed “close collaboration” with the European Commission and would move every developer distributing apps in the EU onto a single set of business terms.

The overhaul comes amid a prolonged dispute about the DMA, which requires designated digital “gatekeepers” to allow developers to inform customers about alternative offers and payment options outside their app stores.

The European Commission fined Apple €500 million ($578.7 million) in April 2025 after concluding that the company had violated the DMA’s anti-steering rules by restricting developers’ ability to direct users to cheaper offers outside the App Store.

The Commission also ordered Apple to remove the restrictions and refrain from introducing measures with an equivalent effect. The EU executive said developers should be able to inform customers about external offers free of charge.

Historically, Apple charged commissions of either 30% or 15% on most digital purchases made through iPhone apps and generally required consumer apps to be distributed through its App Store.

The company has maintained that its commissions and centralized distribution system fund security, privacy protections, payment processing and app-review services. Critics, however, argue that the system limits competition and imposes excessive costs on developers.