Rising US debt threatens to drive up household, business borrowing costs National debt exceeds $39T, equivalent to approximately $116,000 per American, says Conference Board

The US national debt has surpassed $39 trillion, threatening to raise borrowing costs for households and businesses while placing growing pressure on federal retirement programs, according to a report released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

The debt now amounts to approximately $116,000 per American, based on the US population as of July 2026, the nonprofit business research group said in its report, How the National Debt Affects All Generations of Americans.

The study modeled five fiscal scenarios and examined how changes in deficits, interest rates and financial stability could affect students financing their education, families purchasing homes, retirees relying on Social Security and small-business owners seeking funding.

It found that reducing budget deficits could lower borrowing costs and improve the country’s fiscal outlook, while larger deficits and financial shocks could significantly increase the cost of student loans, mortgages and business financing.

Under a scenario involving a weeklong US debt default, small-business loan payments could increase by 21.6%, modeled student-loan costs by 8.7% and housing costs by as much as 6.7%, the report said.

“The national debt is not just a number on the government’s balance sheet — it affects the financial decisions Americans make every day,” said David Young, president of the Conference Board’s CEO Center.

Higher debt could mean higher borrowing costs, fewer resources for national priorities and greater uncertainty surrounding retirement programs, he added.

The report projects the national debt will reach 154% of gross domestic product by 2036 under its baseline scenario and 180% under a higher-deficit scenario.

It also warned that the main trust fund used to pay Social Security retirement benefits is projected to become insolvent in 2032.

If Congress allows benefits to fall to the amount supported by incoming program revenue, retirees could face a 7% benefit cut in 2032 and average annual reductions of 28% between 2033 and 2036, according to projections cited in the report.

Alternatively, maintaining scheduled benefits through transfers from the Treasury’s general fund would require an estimated $2.7 trillion between 2032 and 2036, potentially adding further to federal deficits.

The Conference Board called for a bipartisan congressional fiscal commission, comprehensive Social Security reforms, modernization of Medicare and improvements to the federal budget process.