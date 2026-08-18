‘FIFA is not the president, it is the whole football family,’ says Laura McAllister

UEFA vice-president calls FIFA’s dismissal of COO ‘deeply troubling’ ‘FIFA is not the president, it is the whole football family,’ says Laura McAllister

UEFA Vice-President Laura McAllister said Tuesday that FIFA’s dismissal of Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour was “deeply troubling” and weakened the governing body’s administration.

McAllister, who represents Wales on the UEFA Executive Committee, described Lamour as an “honourable and exemplary sports leader” who had demonstrated courage during the controversy about FIFA’s failed private investment plan.

“Kevin’s sacking seriously weakens FIFA’s administration, whilst undermining this unique opportunity to shift the culture at FIFA and to reset the organisation on sporting values, not simply commercial and financial ones,” she said in a statement. “FIFA is not the president, it is the whole football family.”

McAllister said world football needed independent leaders prepared to challenge decisions and defend the values of the game.

“Instead, the loss of a leader of Kevin’s calibre sends a deeply troubling message to all of us seeking change,” she said.

FIFA confirmed Monday that its working relationship with Lamour had ended but did not provide a reason for his departure.

“FIFA confirms that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour, Chief Operating Officer, ended on 17 August 2026,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

Lamour, one of FIFA’s most senior executives, had publicly criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

The proposal involved creating a subsidiary to manage commercial rights connected to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions, while allowing outside investors to acquire a minority stake.

Lamour said FIFA’s administration “had been deceived” about the proposal and described it as “the project of one person.”

He acknowledged at the time that speaking publicly could cost him his job but said he could not remain silent.

Lamour had worked closely with Infantino for years and supported his successful campaign to become FIFA’s president in 2016. He joined FIFA after working at UEFA, and had served as chief operating officer since 2024.

FIFA abandoned the investment proposal following opposition from several continental confederations and national football associations.

UEFA’s 55 member associations threatened to boycott FIFA competitions, while CONCACAF urged a “comprehensive reckoning” with Infantino’s presidency.

The controversy has increased pressure on Infantino ahead of FIFA’s presidential election next March. No challenger has declared their candidacy.