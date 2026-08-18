Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia slam strikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhur airbase as blatant breach of international law

Arab states condemn Israeli strikes on Syrian airbase as 'dangerous escalation' Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia slam strikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhur airbase as blatant breach of international law

Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on a military airport in northwestern Syria, warning that the attacks threaten regional stability and could fuel further escalation.

Israeli warplanes carried out eight airstrikes early Tuesday targeting the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airport in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, causing damage to its infrastructure.

While Israel did not immediately comment on the strikes, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned them as a “dangerous escalation” that threatened regional security and stability.

In a social-media post, US envoy Thomas Barrack described the Israeli strikes as an “unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.”

Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes, calling them a “blatant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Cairo also slammed Israel’s continued violations of Syrian airspace and territory, saying the latest attacks represented a “dangerous escalation” that could undermine efforts to promote stability in Syria and the wider region.

In a statement, the foreign ministry called on the international community to fulfill its obligations by ending Israel’s repeated violations and preventing it from imposing a new reality by force.

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry likewise condemned the Israeli strikes on Abu al-Duhur, describing them as “unjustified aggression” and a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Amman called for an end to Israel’s repeated attacks and actions targeting Syria’s security and stability, warning that they would only lead to further conflict and tension in the region.

Jordan urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and compel it to stop what it described as “illegal and provocative” attacks on Syria and end its occupation of Syrian territory.

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes, calling them “a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.”

It warned that Israel’s continued violations of the sovereignty of regional states reflect “a dangerous approach of imposing realities by force and disregarding international legitimacy.”

Doha further warned that the lack of accountability and deterrence would only encourage further Israeli breaches, threaten regional security, and push the Middle East into a wider cycle of violence.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, too, condemned the strikes on Abu al-Duhur, saying they violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and would only serve to undermine regional security.

It urged the international community – and the UN Security Council – to fulfill its responsibilities by stopping Israel’s repeated attacks on Syrian territory and ensuring respect for international law.

Kuwait also stressed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” the Israeli strikes, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

Riyadh stressed its rejection of the attack, calling on the international community to stop Israel’s violations of international laws and norms.

Saudi Arabia also voiced solidarity with Syria and support for efforts to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity, stressing the right of the Syrian people to enjoy security and stability.

Before the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel frequently carried out strikes on positions in Syria that it claimed were linked to Iranian-backed forces.

Since al-Assad’s departure, Israel has vastly expanded its strikes to include weapons depots and strategic military positions throughout the country.