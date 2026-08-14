Nawaf Salam says someone accessed his social media account and deleted post criticizing Israeli attacks and destruction in southern Lebanon

Lebanese premier reiterates criticism of Israel after hacker deletes his post condemning Israeli actions Nawaf Salam says someone accessed his social media account and deleted post criticizing Israeli attacks and destruction in southern Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his criticism of what he called Israel’s “grave violation” of international law in southern Lebanon after saying that someone had accessed his X account and deleted his original post.

"I'm reposting what I wrote yesterday after it became clear to me that someone managed to access my account to delete it," Salam said Thursday in a post on the US social media platform.

"What Israel is doing in Al-Mansouri, Zoutar al-Sharqiya, Kafr Tibnit and other southern villages and towns—through attacks, incursions and systematic bulldozing and destruction of homes, residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, government buildings and places of worship—constitutes a grave violation of the principles and rules of international law and international humanitarian law," he added.

Salam rejected justifications for the destruction based on the alleged presence of military facilities, saying the nature of what was being targeted contradicted such claims.

He said portraying entire villages and towns as military facilities "defies any logic" and could not justify their destruction, displacement of residents or preventing their return.

"Lebanon's sovereignty, the security of its people, and the right of southerners to return to their land and rebuild their villages are not matters open to bargaining," he added.

