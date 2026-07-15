Parliamentarians say UK must take 'concrete measures' to uphold international law, respond to Israel’s actions in Gaza, West Bank

Over 80 British lawmakers, peers press UK for tougher measures against Israel Parliamentarians say UK must take 'concrete measures' to uphold international law, respond to Israel’s actions in Gaza, West Bank

More than 80 cross-party lawmakers and peers have written to the foreign secretary to demand that the UK impose sanctions on Israel and take further action in response to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion on Tel Aviv’s occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

"We write ahead of the second anniversary of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ's) landmark Advisory Opinion on Israel's occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, issued on July 19, 2024. We urge the government to impose sanctions and other concrete measures to uphold its legal obligations under this ruling and wider international law," the parliamentarians wrote in the letter addressed to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper ahead of the second anniversary of the ICJ's ruling on July 19.

It said the ICJ found Israel's continued presence in the OPT to be unlawful and called for it to end its presence "as rapidly as possible" while ceasing all new settlement activity.

It argues that two years later, Israel has failed to comply with the ruling and has instead expanded its actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. "These examples underline how, without much bolder action, the Israeli Government will continue to simply ignore the words of condemnation from political leaders and governments and deepen its illegal occupation," it said.

Citing the ICJ's advisory opinion, the letter states, "All States have an obligation not to recognize this illegal situation and 'not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel's illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'."

The parliamentarians said the UK has legal and moral responsibilities under the ruling, but has yet to formally respond or implement the measures they believe are required.

"We are clear that international law cannot be applied selectively. The Government must apply the same principles to Israel's unlawful occupation as it does elsewhere," it said.

The letter urges the government to ban trade with Israeli settlements, sanction individuals and entities linked to the occupation, suspend the UK-Israel trade agreement and end all arms transfers to Israel, including F-35 components.

"If the Government wants to show that its stated commitment to international law and human rights is more than words, then it must act decisively and without further delay," it added.

Since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 1,108 Palestinians and injured 3,578, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 since October 2023 in a genocide that has also caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.