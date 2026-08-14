Drones intercepted over Erbil, northern Iraq, wreckage falls near airport: Report Local reports say drone attack targeted US base near Erbil airport

Drones were intercepted over Erbil in northern Iraq early Friday, with wreckage falling on a residential complex near Erbil International Airport, according to Al Jazeera.

The Qatari-based broadcaster, citing Iraqi security sources, said no casualties were reported after the wreckage fell near the airport, which serves the regional capital.

Local media reports said the incident involved a drone attack targeting a US base near Erbil airport.

The reports also said operations at the airport were suspended following the attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

There was also no immediate official statement on the extent of any damage or who was responsible for the attack.