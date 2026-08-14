Colombia rejects entry of Mexican earthquake rescue team: Sheinbaum Colombian authorities demanded additional certification, despite team already having accreditations, says Mexican president

Colombia has rejected the deployment of a brigade of Mexican rescuers to support search efforts for victims following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the country, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday.

“Yesterday, I said the rescuers had gone to Colombia, the Army’s Rescue Brigade. But no. They requested certification from Colombia. They are certified, but now they are asking for another certification,” she said at a press conference from the National Palace.

The team of specialists has responded to similar crises in more than 98 countries, according to Sheinbaum.

“But yes, to clarify, the Rescue Brigade of the Secretariat of National Defense was not approved by the Colombian government. It is ready to leave at any time,” she added.

Her remarks came as Colombia announced that the first shipment of humanitarian aid sent by Mexico on Air Force planes arrived in Pereira on Thursday carrying more than 19.5 tons of humanitarian assistance out of the more than 58 tons that the Mexican government promised to send.

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 273, with 40,753 families affected, 3,824 people injured and 377 missing, said David Tamayo, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

The quake struck western Colombia on Monday, causing widespread destruction in several cities and damaging homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

The epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar in the department of Choco, with tremors felt in other parts of the country including Bogota as well as neighboring countries.

Rescue teams have been searching collapsed buildings for survivors, while authorities have warned that the window for finding people alive under the rubble is narrowing.

