Notices target 10-story residential building, 3 homes in village south of Tulkarm, part of pattern of home demolitions and settler violence against Palestinians

Israeli forces detain 3 Palestinians, issue demolition notices in occupied West Bank Notices target 10-story residential building, 3 homes in village south of Tulkarm, part of pattern of home demolitions and settler violence against Palestinians

Israeli forces on Thursday detained three Palestinians near Ramallah and issued demolition notices for a residential building and three homes south of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces and illegal Israeli occupiers raided the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, and detained three residents, citing Palestinian security sources.

Occupiers, under the protection of Israeli forces, also seized an agricultural tractor owned by the village council that is used for waste collection, it said.

Separately, Israeli forces raided the West Bank town of Kafr Sur, south of Tulkarm, and issued four demolition notices for a 10-story residential building, two villas, and a home under construction, municipal council head Fawwaz Hamza told Wafa.

The structures are in the western part of the town near the separation wall and are located in Area B, according to Hamza, who said their owners have the required ownership documents and permits.

The residents were given one week to file objections to the demolition notices, he added.

Sometimes using pretexts such as allegedly missing permits and other documents, home demolitions and settler violence against Palestinians have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

According to the latest UN secretary-general’s report on settlements, Israeli authorities advanced or approved plans to build 4,750 settlement units in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, between March 14 and June 12.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 affirms that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including occupied East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity” and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.