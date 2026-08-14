Tariffs are aimed at boosting US drone production, addressing national security concerns, says White House

Trump imposes tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones, components Tariffs are aimed at boosting US drone production, addressing national security concerns, says White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation imposing tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components, citing national security and supply chain concerns.

The White House said in a statement that a 100% ad valorem tariff – charged as a percentage of the value of a product – will apply to drones considered particularly sensitive for national security, including those weighing more than 25 kilograms (55 pounds) or equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, as well as their docking stations and certain critical components.

Smaller drones without certain sensitive capabilities and other components will face a 25% tariff.

Drones and components from the EU, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan will face a 15% tariff, while qualifying imports from the UK will be subject to a 10% rate, provided substantially all hardware, software and technology originate from those countries and the US.

Most tariffs will take effect 21 days after the proclamation was signed, while tariffs on components not considered particularly sensitive will take effect after 180 days.

The White House said the measures aim to expand domestic drone production and reduce reliance on foreign sources for critical components.