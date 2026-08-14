'It's being replaced with another very similar ship,' says US president following concerns over condition of service members

Trump confirms USS Abraham Lincoln to be replaced in Middle East 'It's being replaced with another very similar ship,' says US president following concerns over condition of service members

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is being replaced in the Middle East, following concerns over prolonged deployment conditions faced by American sailors.

"That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it's being replaced with another very similar ship," Trump told reporters when asked about the concerns raised by families of service members aboard the Lincoln.

Asked whether the deployment had gone on too long, Trump responded: "No. Not nearly long enough."

The US is planning to send the USS George Washington to the Middle East to replace the Lincoln as part of a previously scheduled rotation, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days, with no port call in the last 200 days, according to the Journal.

The carrier began its deployment in November and was redirected to the Middle East in January ahead of the US war with Iran.

The recent move came after Sen. Richard Blumenthal raised concerns in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, citing reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns, and mail disruptions that have delayed care packages for months.