'Our colleagues warn that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective,' says official

Aid access hampered by more than 900 obstacles in West Bank: UN 'Our colleagues warn that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective,' says official

Humanitarian operations in the occupied West Bank are being delayed and restricted by a network of more than 900 physical obstacles, including checkpoints, gates and roadblocks, the UN said Friday.

Daniela Gross De Almeida, an associate spokesperson, told reporters that the restrictions are limiting humanitarian access and leaving people in need without adequate assistance.

"Our humanitarian partners warn that aid work is being delayed and limited by a network of over 900 physical obstacles including checkpoints, gates, roadblocks, and other restrictions. This hinders humanitarian access and leaves people in need underserved," De Almeida said.

In the village of Qusra, near Nablus, aid and municipal workers have been unable to reach three Palestinian families who have been trapped in their homes since Tuesday, she said, adding that the families became isolated following the establishment of a settlement outpost near their homes and tightened access restrictions in the area.

"Our colleagues warn that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective, with settlers reportedly reinstalling a tent that Israeli forces had dismantled yesterday," she said.

Turning to Gaza, she said humanitarians continue to provide vital aid to people in the besieged Strip, despite persistent insecurity and restrictions.

"Last week, we and our partners mobilized rapid support for people who had lost their shelters or were displaced again due to attacks, domestic fires, and other incidents. In more than a dozen reported incidents, people were displaced and lost their belongings due to attacks, impacting nearly 290 households," she said.