Houthis attacked Al-Mokha with 40 ballistic missiles and 46 drones, as well as bomb-laden boats, over the course of several days, says state-run Saba TV

1 killed, 8 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on Yemeni port city: Report Houthis attacked Al-Mokha with 40 ballistic missiles and 46 drones, as well as bomb-laden boats, over the course of several days, says state-run Saba TV

One port security officer was killed and eight civilians were injured in attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles/drones (UAVs) on the Al-Mokha district and port, which opens onto the Red Sea in the country’s southwest, according to state-run media.

According to state-run Saba TV, the Houthis attacked the Al-Mokha Port and the district center in the Taiz province.

One port security officer was killed and eight civilians were injured in the attacks, while two sailors remain unaccounted for.

Sadık Duveyd, spokesperson for the Yemeni government-affiliated National Resistance Forces, said in a statement on US social media company X that the Houthis had attacked Al-Mokha over several days with 40 ballistic missiles and 46 drones, as well as bomb-laden boats.

Duveyd said the Houthis targeted the Al-Mokha Port and facilities providing essential services to civilians in the attacks.

Al-Mokha, one of the important ports providing access to the Red Sea, is controlled by forces affiliated with the Yemeni government.

The Houthis last week targeted the port and the district center several times with ballistic missiles and drones. Numerous Yemenis were killed and many others were injured in the attacks.