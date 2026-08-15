Son of former Mexican president blasts US barring him from entering country Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran calls revocation of his US visa 'petty political' and 'Hitlerian'

The son of a former Mexican president, also a prominent figure within Mexico’s ruling political sphere, said Friday that the Trump administration has revoked his visa to enter the US, blasting the move as "political" and baseless.

Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran denounced the US State Department's revocation in a fiery letter posted to social media addressed to President Donald Trump.

“I am writing to you with personal respect and respect for your office to inform you that Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, and Christopher Landau, Under Secretary of State — who has dubbed himself the ‘visa revoker’ — have ordered that my authorization to enter the United States of America be revoked,” he wrote on US social media platform Instagram.

The move comes amid allegations against high-profile officials linked to Mexico’s ruling party, Morena.

In addition to being the son of former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Beltran is a political leader within Morena. He served as the party’s secretary of organization, a position he left to pursue a seat in the lower house of Congress.

“As is evident, this decision is political — or rather, petty political and propagandistic — in the Hitlerian style, as there is no reason to justify such arrogant conduct. It is worth emphasizing that these officials have no evidence against me concerning any immoral or criminal act,” Lopez Beltran added.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also called the move political.

“In my opinion, this cancellation of visas that they have carried out … has an essentially political purpose, because it is not applied equally to all countries if the reason were related to criminal activity,” she told a news conference.

The US has sought to expand its influence in Mexico since Trump returned to the White House. Since the start of his second term, Trump has threatened a trade war and airstrikes on Mexican soil, while accusing politicians and governors linked to Morena of being involved in drug trafficking, and demanding their extradition.