‘Stand-down will remain in effect until we have a better understanding of the root cause of the accident,’ says army

US suspends Apache helicopter training flights after fatal crash in Texas ‘Stand-down will remain in effect until we have a better understanding of the root cause of the accident,’ says army

The US Army has temporarily suspended all Apache helicopter training flights following a crash earlier this week near Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed the lives of two soldiers.

“Army leaders directed a temporary stand-down of AH64 Apache training flight operations,” the army said in a statement. “The stand-down will remain in effect until we have a better understanding of the root cause of the accident.”

Investigators with the Army Combat Readiness Center arrived at the crash site Thursday and will oversee the investigation.

The AH-64 Apache is an attack helicopter designed to carry two crew members, with the pilot seated in the rear and the co-pilot and gunner positioned in the front, according to the army.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre Huey, 34, and Warrant Officer Seth Olmstead, 25, died in the crash, according to a statement from Fort Hood.

The soldiers were assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at the base.