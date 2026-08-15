Children among Palestinians suffering from gas inhalation in Israeli raid on West Bank village Israeli occupiers attacked Shaab al-Lawz neighborhood northwest of Al-Mughayyir village northeast of Ramallah, says Palestinian news agency Wafa

Several Palestinians, including children, suffered from tear gas inhalation on Saturday, when Israeli forces raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Israeli occupiers attacked the Shaab al-Lawz neighborhood northwest of the village and attempted to storm several homes, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces then raided the area and fired tear gas canisters, causing several Palestinians, including children, to suffer from gas inhalation, it added.

Wafa also said villages and towns northeast of Ramallah have been subjected to repeated Israeli military raids and occupier attacks targeting Palestinians and their property.

On Wednesday, the UN warned that occupier violence in the West Bank had reached unprecedented levels, saying it had documented more than 1,430 attacks targeting around 260 Palestinian communities since the beginning of this year.

Along with demolitions and evictions, the attacks displaced 3,800 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, according to the UN.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have escalated attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing more than 1,183 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000, according to Palestinian figures.