Chuck Schumer says Pete Hegseth is 'completely incompetent' amid reports of worsening conditions during extended deployment

US Senate minority leader calls for defense secretary’s firing over conditions aboard USS Abraham Lincoln Chuck Schumer says Pete Hegseth is 'completely incompetent' amid reports of worsening conditions during extended deployment

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Thursday for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be fired amid reports of difficult conditions faced by sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

"When Pete Hegseth was nominated, everyone knew he was completely incompetent," Schumer said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"Now our brave sailors are paying the price in a horrific and unfathomable way. Pete Hegseth must be fired immediately," he added.

His remarks followed reports of mounting strain among sailors after months at sea, repeated deployment extensions and sustained operations amid the war on Iran.

At least two sailors reportedly had to be stopped from attempting to jump overboard, while another entered the water and was rescued.

The crew has also reportedly faced shortages of basic supplies, sanitation problems, disrupted mail deliveries and severe food rationing during the extended deployment.

Hegseth has disputed the sailors' accounts, saying descriptions of conditions aboard the aircraft carrier have been "completely misrepresented."

