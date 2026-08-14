Wildfires cannot become 'the new normal,' says British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK government sends emergency wildfire alert to millions in England and Wales Wildfires cannot become 'the new normal,' says British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Millions of people across England and Wales are being sent an emergency alert warning of a very high risk of wildfires.

The alert is being issued on a rolling basis from approximately 7 pm local time, with the government describing it as the most extensive use of the Emergency Alerts system so far.

The message will sound and vibrate for about 10 seconds even if a mobile phone is set to silent. Some handsets may also automatically read the message aloud.

The alert warns: "There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally. Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire, including disposable barbeques, firepits, garden incinerators or fireworks."

"Even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk."

The government is urging residents, landowners and visitors not to carry out activities that could start fires while the wildfire risk remains high.

It specifically warns against the use of disposable barbeques, firepits, garden incinerators and fireworks.

The alert highlights the potential for even a small flame to quickly develop into a major wildfire, putting lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said "we cannot accept this as the new normal" as he visited the site of burnt-out houses in the West Midlands.

Burnham said "Britain is a tinderbox right now" — with "37 fires smouldering" and property and lives at risk.

He said the wildfire in Stourbridge had left people homeless and others, including firefighters, injured.

Nineteen homes were destroyed in the blaze Thursday, and 19 people were taken to hospital due to fires across the West Midlands.

He told broadcasters he was shocked by the scenes: "I've never seen scenes like this in Britain, where you just see a whole house gutted, smouldering."

"Farmers are watching crops fail and firefighters have faced hundreds of wildfires in a matter of weeks," Burnham added in a video on X. "This is what climate change looks like here and now."

More than two-thirds of England is officially in drought after the country recorded its driest July since records began in 1836.

About 45 million people are living in drought-affected areas of England, with more than 27 million facing water use restrictions.

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency said Britain recorded 2,877 excess deaths during the May and June heat waves, nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the summer of 2025.