Two shot with live fire in Sa’ir, third run over and assaulted in Beit Ummar before Israeli army arrested him, according to Red Crescent, local sources

3 Palestinians injured in Israeli settler attacks in southern West Bank Two shot with live fire in Sa’ir, third run over and assaulted in Beit Ummar before Israeli army arrested him, according to Red Crescent, local sources

Three Palestinians were injured Friday in Israeli settler attacks in Hebron province in the southern occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army arrested one of the wounded, sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its teams in Hebron treated two people shot with live ammunition during a settler attack in the Al-Adissa area of Sa’ir town, north of the province.

One Palestinian was shot in the head and back, while another was shot in the back, without providing further details on their conditions, it said.

In the Al-Qarn area near Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, settlers ran over Palestinian youth Hamada Kawamleh with a motorcycle and assaulted him while he was on his land with his children, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli soldiers arrested Kawamleh after the assault, the sources said.

Also in Sa’ir, settlers blocked the road leading to the Al-Adissa area amid attacks in the area.

Attacks, raids

In Nablus province in the northern West Bank, settlers redeployed around Palestinian homes in Qusra town as the siege of several families continued, preventing them from moving freely and accessing basic needs.

Since Sunday, settlers have besieged three families by closing roads leading to their homes and preventing them from entering or leaving, amid fears they may be forced out and their homes seized.

The developments come amid a heavy Israeli military deployment in Qusra in recent days, with hundreds of soldiers sent to the area under the pretext of dismantling a settlement outpost established by settlers near the town.

In Qalqilya province in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces raided Jayyus town, with no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

Recent months have seen a sharp increase in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, drawing international and domestic Israeli criticism of the army over its failure to stop the attacks.

On Wednesday, the UN warned that settler violence in the West Bank had reached unprecedented levels, saying it had documented more than 1,430 attacks since the start of 2026 targeting around 260 Palestinian communities.

The attacks, along with demolitions and evictions, have displaced 3,800 Palestinians, about half of them children, according to the UN.