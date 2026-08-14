Judges say urgency required for interim relief to Xenia Fedorova had not been demonstrated

Paris court rejects appeal against expulsion of former RT France chief Judges say urgency required for interim relief to Xenia Fedorova had not been demonstrated

The Paris Administrative Court has rejected an application for interim relief against the expulsion of former RT France chief Xenia Fedorova, who is currently abroad.

The court said the legal challenge had failed to demonstrate the urgency required for an interim suspension. The judges did not rule on the legality of the expulsion order, according to French public broadcaster RFI.

Fedorova, 45, has been a regular commentator on media outlets owned by conservative French billionaire Vincent Bollore, including CNews and Europe 1.

The court previously said she had failed to show that being ordered to leave France would have "serious personal consequences."

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has previously accused Fedorova of relaying "Russian propaganda" intended to undermine "the fundamental interests of the nation."

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has described her as an "agent of influence."

Fedorova, a former journalist with Russia's state-run RT television network, headed its French operation until RT France was banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

French authorities have raised concerns about her influence as political parties prepare for next year's presidential election, with the far right seeking to take power.