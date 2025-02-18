|Yayın Adı: Istanbul Photo Awards- The First Ten Years
|Sayfa Sayısı: 604
|Basım Tarihi: 2025
|Boyut: 26,5 x 28,5 cm
|Tür: Photobook
|ISBN: 978-625-97486-4-1
|Dil: İngilizce
|Etiket Fiyatı: 5500 TL
Kitap hakkında
Attracting powerful photography, multiple talents from all over, awards in distinctive categories to cultivate our singularity and find along the way our own identity in the established world of photography awards.
Marion Mertens
It is humbling to judge such poignant and powerful work of the world's photojournalists. They document a vast range of the human condition with compassion and courage. It is an honor to be part of this prestigious jury that shines a light on the most compelling images every year.
Carol Guzy
Reflecting on the decade between 2015 and 2024, I am struck by how the contest has consistently showcased powerful
and impactful photography, capturing moments of profound humanity and global significance.
Georges DeKeerle
This unique journey as a judge has not only deepened my understanding of the world but also reaffirmed the power of photography to reflect, challenge, and inspire us.
Ami VitaleAnadolu Ajansı web sitesinde, AA Haber Akış Sistemi (HAS) üzerinden abonelere sunulan haberler, özetlenerek yayımlanmaktadır. Abonelik için lütfen iletişime geçiniz.