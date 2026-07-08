'This historic summit, which we hosted at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is being tested, has been conducted in a manner that will shape our common future,' Erdogan says

President Erdogan says NATO summit 'successfully' concluded, highlights Türkiye's defense capabilities 'This historic summit, which we hosted at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is being tested, has been conducted in a manner that will shape our common future,' Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that the 2026 NATO summit in the capital Ankara concluded "successfully," describing it as a "historic" gathering that will help shape the alliance's future at a time of heightened security challenges across the Euro-Atlantic region.

"We have successfully concluded our NATO summit, which we hosted in our country for the second time in 22 years and for the first time in our capital, Ankara," Erdogan said at a news conference following the conclusion of the summit.

He said the meeting came at a critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security and would have lasting significance for the alliance.

"This historic summit, which we hosted at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is being tested, has been conducted in a manner that will shape our common future," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye has had to contend with regional crises and terrorism for decades without benefiting from the post-Cold War "peace dividend" enjoyed by many European countries.

"There were times when we were left alone and treated unfairly. Therefore, we often had to rely on our own capabilities," he said.

He noted that those efforts have enabled Türkiye to surpass many NATO allies in defense spending, military capabilities and the strength of its defense industry.

"Today, in terms of defense spending, military capabilities and the defense industry that underpins them, we are well ahead of many allies," Erdogan said.

The president added that NATO leaders reviewed the implementation of commitments made at last year's summit in The Hague and reaffirmed Türkiye's plans to further increase its contributions to the alliance.

Türkiye's role in NATO

Highlighting Türkiye's military role within NATO, Erdogan said the country commands the alliance's second-largest land force and has long served as the cornerstone of security on NATO's southeastern flank.

"We currently command NATO's second-largest land army. For decades, the security of NATO's southeastern flank has largely been entrusted to our country," he said.

He said Türkiye remains among the leading contributors to NATO operations, missions and common funding, adding that Turkish F-16 fighter jets will be deployed to Estonia beginning in August as part of NATO's Air Policing mission.

Erdogan also said Türkiye will continue leading the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) until September 2026 and is scheduled to command the NATO Response Force in 2028-2029.

Highlighted Türkiye's defense industry, Erdogan said the country is among the few NATO members capable of producing its own fighter aircraft, tanks, naval vessels and air defense systems.

He added that Türkiye has become a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicles, naval drones and warship production while also supplying defense products to allied nations.

Erdogan reiterated that EU defense initiatives should complement NATO, rather than duplicate its efforts.

"The European Union's defense initiatives must complement NATO and avoid unnecessary duplication. I draw the attention of our allies and the EU leadership to this important point at every opportunity and in every forum," he said.

Erdogan also renewed his call for the removal of remaining restrictions on defense trade among NATO allies.

"Although some obstacles to defense industry trade among allies have decreased, they still exist. These restrictions must be removed as soon as possible, without conditions," he said.

Türkiye calls for peace in Ukraine and Middle East

Erdogan urged renewed diplomatic efforts to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, saying the region cannot endure further conflict.

During the two-day summit, Erdogan said NATO allies had discussed the war in Ukraine, regional security and the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that terrorism remains "one of NATO's two principal security threats" and said the alliance must maintain sincere solidarity in combating it.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Erdogan said the conflict has entered its fifth year and has become a war of attrition with heavy casualties.

"This war of attrition has turned into a slaughter machine, claiming tens of thousands of casualties every month," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy since the conflict began and reaffirmed Ankara's offer to facilitate negotiations.

"There are no losers in a just peace. I would like to reiterate that we are ready to bring the parties together once again in Türkiye," he said.

‘Our region can tolerate neither new tensions nor new conflicts’

Erdogan said Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued despite diplomatic efforts, resulting in nearly 5,000 deaths since March 2, forcing civilians to flee, destroying cities and, in his words, leading to the gradual seizure of Lebanese territory.

He also condemned Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, saying "occupation and oppression continue unabated."

More than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza, Erdogan noted. "Those who see their own security in the instability of the region are trying to extinguish even the smallest glimmer of peace," he said.

He warned against encouraging what he described as a "war-addicted mentality" and stressed that the region urgently needs stability.

"Our region can tolerate neither new tensions nor new conflicts. On the contrary, like air and water, humanity needs peace, tranquility and stability," Erdogan said.

Sideline bilateral meetings

Erdogan also said he held talks on bilateral and regional issues with several leaders during the summit, including Trump and the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

He noted that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was also in Ankara and said he would later attend a working dinner with EU leaders before hosting those of Montenegro, Slovakia and Albania on Thursday.

He announced that Türkiye will host two additional major international gatherings before the end of 2026: the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara on Oct. 29-30 and the COP31 UN Climate Summit in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

Erdogan thanked NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, summit organizers and the people of Ankara for their role in hosting the event, saying they had once again demonstrated Türkiye's hospitality to the world.