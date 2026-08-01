No embassy staff injured, Lithuania to summon Russian diplomat, says foreign minister

Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack No embassy staff injured, Lithuania to summon Russian diplomat, says foreign minister

Lithuania's Embassy in Kyiv was damaged during Russia's overnight missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, but no embassy staff was injured, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Saturday.

“During last night's Russian attacks on Kyiv, Lithuania's Embassy was also damaged. Missiles struck just meters from the Embassy. Fortunately, our staff did not suffer,” Budrys said on US social media company X.

Budrys said Lithuania's Foreign Ministry would summon Russia's diplomatic representative in Vilnius later Saturday in response to the attack.

“Russia's campaign of terror against Ukraine continues without limits. There is no sign of any genuine willingness to stop it, to seek peace or engage in negotiations,” he added.

Ukrainian authorities said at least nine people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the strikes on Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko said the city was targeted with ballistic missiles.

Falling debris sparked multiple fires, trapping residents in an apartment building and setting a warehouse, a high-rise building and several vehicles ablaze.

The attack was the second large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine in the past two days.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed solidarity with Lithuania.