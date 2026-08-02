US president says strikes canceled to 'rapidly make a DEAL,' indicates Israel also committed, with deal including reopening Strait of Hormuz, ending Iran's nuclear threat

Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran to allow for talks on peace deal US president says strikes canceled to 'rapidly make a DEAL,' indicates Israel also committed, with deal including reopening Strait of Hormuz, ending Iran's nuclear threat

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump said he agreed to cancel the attack "for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran," adding that the decision is subject to the parties being able to "rapidly make a DEAL."

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," Trump wrote.

He said Israel also agreed to the commitment to hold off on attacks. "Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."