Israeli attacks kill 18 Palestinians across Gaza despite ceasefire Victims include three children, unborn baby as strikes hit homes, tent shelter, motorcycle, vehicle

Israeli attacks killed at least 18 Palestinians, including three children and an unborn baby, and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in the latest violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The attacks came two days after US President Donald Trump and the Board of Peace announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said three Palestinians (a husband and wife and their daughter) were killed and three others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in the Al-Qarara area northwest of the city.

The strike hit an apartment belonging to the Al-Hams family, killing Mahmoud Zaki Al-Hams, 38, his wife Fatima Al-Hams, 37, and their young daughter, witnesses told Anadolu. Their remains were taken to a hospital.

Local sources also reported that Israeli artillery shelled the Dar Al-Salam area in central Khan Younis. No casualties were immediately reported.

In central Gaza, 68-year-old Kamal Abu Muailiq and his wife Huda, 59, were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck their home in the Al-Mashaala area west of Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Two more people were killed in an airstrike on a motorcycle in the same city, the sources said.​​​​​​​

In Gaza City, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and eight others, including children, were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people, the sources said.

Another strike on an apartment in the Al-Sousi Tower in the same city killed four Palestinians -- Abdullah Abu Taif, 33, his wife Abeer Anan, 29, their 5-year-old son Azzam and their unborn baby, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said.

A Palestinian was also killed after being directly targeted in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Another Palestinian was critically wounded in the attack.

Another Palestinian was injured in a separate Israeli strike targeting an apartment near the Palestine Mosque in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City.

Four more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Gaza City, another medical source told Anadolu.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, with no casualties immediately reported.

On Friday, the Peace Board and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

Palestinians say Israel's continued attacks, coupled with restrictions on humanitarian aid despite the ceasefire, have turned the truce into "an illusion" and further deepened their humanitarian crisis.

The first phase of the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Palestinian officials say Israel has violated the agreement thousands of times through continued attacks, arrests and military incursions, killing 1,230 Palestinians and injuring 4,076 others while causing further destruction.

​​​​​​​The ceasefire followed two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023. The assault has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, wounded over 174,000 others, devastated about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure and left reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.