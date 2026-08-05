Israel is not receiving direct updates from Washington on Iran talks and is relying on indirect channels for information, says Israeli broadcaster Channel 12

Israeli officials question Trump's push for Iran deal, say Washington seeks agreement 'at any cost' Israel is not receiving direct updates from Washington on Iran talks and is relying on indirect channels for information, says Israeli broadcaster Channel 12

Israeli officials have expressed skepticism over the latest US diplomatic efforts with Iran, arguing that President Donald Trump and his advisers are pursuing an agreement "at any cost," according to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the report said there is growing uncertainty in Tel Aviv over Trump's approach toward Tehran.

"The distance between peace and war with Trump is the distance between the letters T, R and U on the keyboard," the official told Channel 12, suggesting that US policy could shift rapidly.

According to the broadcaster, Washington has not been directly briefing Israel on negotiations with Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, leaving Israeli authorities to obtain most updates through indirect channels.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials privately mocked the renewed diplomatic push, saying any potential agreement could regulate operations in the strategic waterway and pave the way for Washington and Tehran to restore a previous understanding.

Earlier Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington and Tehran have yet to finalize talks on passage through crucial international waterways, but he hopes an agreement will come “very shortly.”

Pakistani and Qatari mediators are preparing a document for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and have intensified contacts with the US, Iran and other "regional partners," Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Iran has been engaged in a conflict with the United States since February, when US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Tehran. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.

