South Korea reiterates push to finalize target year for retaking wartime operational command from US Seoul seeks to retake wartime command before Donald Trump leaves office in Jan. 2029

South Korea on Wednesday renewed its push to finalize a target year for regaining wartime operational control (OPCON) command from the US, Yonhap News reported.

The Defense Ministry, in a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung, reaffirmed the commitment, seeking to retake wartime command before Lee's five-year term ends in 2030 or even before US President Donald Trump leaves office in January 2029.

A senior ministry official said the upcoming bilateral military exercise with the US will provide a stage to assess the tasks required for the OPCON transition.

Under the three-phase OPCON transition plan, the allies are at the second stage of verifying the combined forces' “full operational capability.”

South Korea aims to announce the target year at the annual Security Consultative Meeting between the two defense chiefs this fall.

Washington and Seoul agreed to a "conditions-based" OPCON transition plan in October 2014. However, the two allies have shown a growing rift over the timing of the OPCON transition after the commander of the US Forces Korea stressed military readiness over political considerations.

