Turkish stock exchange ends midweek with gains Benchmark BIST 100 index up 0.11% at Wednesday's close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed on Wednesday at 13,703.13 points, up 0.11% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,552.46, the BIST 100 index rose 15.20 points from its close on Tuesday.

The daily low for the index was 13,564.77, with a daily high of 13,779.68.

A total of 63 indexes lost in value during the day, while 36 closed up.

The daily transaction volume reached 199.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.18 billion), while the overall value of the index was 13.24 trillion liras ($279.09 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 47.5760 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 54.9735, and the British pound traded at 64.1220.

Gold was at $4,256.55 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were $79.57.