Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister ordered to post $135,000 bail in illicit enrichment case Olha Stefanishyna denies allegations of illicit enrichment, undeclared assets

A Ukrainian court on Thursday ordered former Deputy Prime Minister and former Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna to post bail of 6 million Ukrainian hryvnias ($135,000) in an illicit enrichment case.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed the bail as a pretrial measure, the Anti-Corruption Center said in a statement.

Stefanishyna told the court she did not have the necessary funds to pay the bail but would seek the money and said she may appeal the ruling.

Prosecutors had requested bail of 13.3 million hryvnias, arguing that she could influence the investigation or fail to comply with procedural requirements.

Stefanishyna served as Ukraine's ambassador to the US from August 2025 until she was dismissed earlier this month. She previously served as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and as justice minister from 2020.

The case concerns alleged illicit enrichment and undeclared declarations. Prosecutors accuse Stefanishyna of failing to declare two apartments, cash holdings, major expenditures and her use of a Mercedes-Benz registered to a subordinate.

Prosecutors also allege that some assets were acquired through third parties on her behalf.

Stefanishyna has denied the allegations.