Belarus, Algeria push to expand economic cooperation ahead of Tebboune visit

Belarus and Algeria are working to arrange a visit by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Belarus, as the two countries seek to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements and expand economic cooperation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting in Minsk with Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, who is on an official visit to Belarus, Lukashenko said the two countries had the potential to agree on the implementation of a range of joint projects.

“We can agree with Algeria on the implementation of many projects. The basis of my conviction is that we know how to produce absolutely everything that Algeria needs today — and perhaps tomorrow,” he said.

The president called for faster progress in implementing agreements, saying concrete projects could provide a foundation to further bilateral relations and open new opportunities for cooperation. He described this as his vision for the “philosophy” of relations between Minsk and Algiers.

