Trump alleges election rigging as Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to cast doubt on the integrity of Michigan's elections as Abdul El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, singled out Wayne County, which includes Detroit, as he accused the area of being among the "most corrupt voting areas in the United States, if not the World."

"Miracles happen in Wayne County, including more votes being cast than there are voters, by a lot," Trump said, without providing evidence for the allegation.

His post came soon before the Associated Press call the race between el-Sayed, who had held a narrow lead over US Rep. Haley Stevens for several hours. El-Sayed had 48.5% of the vote, compared with 47.5% for Stevens.



Trump also warned of what he described as "fake mail-in ballots" potentially appearing "at the last moment," and called for voters to support Republican Mike Rogers in November.

"Get ready for another Rigged Election," Trump claimed, urging voters to support Rogers.

Rogers, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, has Trump's endorsement and will face el-Sayed in the Nov. 3 midterms.



In a later post, Trump called el-Sayed a "Communist loser" and accused him of hating "Jews and Israel," while celebrating his projected victory as "great news for the Republican Party."

