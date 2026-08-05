Foreign Ministry says Tehran, Muscat agreed on geographic coordinates for navigation route, provided no outside party disrupts process

Iran says joint statement with Oman on Hormuz shipping corridor in final stage Foreign Ministry says Tehran, Muscat agreed on geographic coordinates for navigation route, provided no outside party disrupts process

Iran said Wednesday that a joint statement with Oman on a proposed navigation corridor through the Strait of Hormuz is in the final stages of drafting, provided no external party interferes with the process.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran and Muscat have been holding talks for the past two months as the two littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz to establish a safe route for commercial shipping, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.



“The competent authorities in our country have reviewed the proposal from technical, legal, security and environmental perspectives,” Baqaei said.



He described the negotiations as “professional” and “productive,” adding that the two sides have agreed on the geographic coordinates of the proposed route.



“If no external party obstructs this process, the joint statement between the two countries, including the main considerations and points of agreement, is in its final stages of review and drafting,” he said.



Baqaei said the Iranian-Omani understanding alone would not guarantee safe navigation through the strategic waterway, arguing that the security situation remains tied to ongoing US actions against Iran.



He claimed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted from US and Israeli “military aggression” against Iran and said the factors making the waterway unsafe, including the US naval blockade and other hostile actions against Iran and its interests, remain in place.