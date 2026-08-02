Authorities in Idaho say investigators probing motive, possible involvement of others

Several killed in shooting at US restaurant, suspected gunman dead Authorities in Idaho say investigators probing motive, possible involvement of others

Several people were killed Saturday and others injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the US state of Idaho, according to officials.

Josh Palmer, Twin Falls public information officer, said the suspected gunman was dead and that all shelter-in-place orders had been lifted, CNN reported.

Officials have not released the death toll or the condition of those injured, but authorities told CNN earlier that at least three people were killed. It remains unclear whether the suspected shooter was included in that figure.

"We believe that the threat to the community is over," Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters.

The suspected shooter was found near the scene, and authorities are working to determine the individual's identity and motive, said Hicks.

The shooting occurred in one of Twin Falls' busiest commercial districts, home to hotels, restaurants and major retailers. Authorities believe there was one active shooter and are working "to determine now some of the other individuals who may have been involved in it," Palmer told CNN.

“I would caution people -- we’re seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, so just be cautious,” he added.