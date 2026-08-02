Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant to shut down for first time in 44 years as Danube water levels plunge Prime Minister Peter Magyar says Hungary’s only nuclear power plant to halt operations Monday as record-low Danube water levels disrupt reactor cooling amid heat wave, drought

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Sunday that the Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down Monday for the first time in 44 years due to the falling water level of the Danube River.

"Due to the further drop in the Danube's water level, one of the last two generating units at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down at 1:30 a.m. As a result, the plant's output will fall to just 240 megawatts, and tomorrow it will be completely shut down for the first time in 44 years," Magyar wrote on US social media company X.

​​​​​​​ Magyar said Thursday that the government was preparing emergency measures, warning that an energy crisis could begin as early as Monday if conditions do not improve.

He urged coordinated action and voluntary energy conservation to help avert more severe consequences.

The plant, which supplies nearly half of Hungary's electricity, has already cut output to below 50% of capacity.

The shutdown comes as an intense heat wave and prolonged drought across Central Europe have driven the Danube to historically low levels, disrupting river shipping and forcing reductions in nuclear power generation in Hungary and neighboring Romania.