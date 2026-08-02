Fars News Agency lists major energy sites that could be targeted if US launches new attacks amid growing fears of regional escalation

Iran identifies Gulf, Israeli energy facilities for possible retaliation targets in event of US attack: Report Fars News Agency lists major energy sites that could be targeted if US launches new attacks amid growing fears of regional escalation

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency published a report Saturday identifying major energy facilities in Gulf Arab states and Israel as possible targets in the event of a new US military attack on Iran, amid growing fears of wider regional escalation.

The report said Washington is aware that key energy infrastructure in the Gulf and Israel is within range of Iran’s precision missiles if the conflict expands.

Among the facilities identified were Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar oil field and the Abqaiq and Khurais processing plants; the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais refinery and Zakum offshore oil field; Qatar’s North Field gas reserve and Ras Laffan LNG export terminal; Kuwait’s Burgan oil field; Bahrain’s Sitra refinery and Ma’ameer facilities; and Israel’s Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.

Fars said attacks on the facilities would have significant consequences for global energy markets, describing several of them as critical to global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The agency also noted that during the 40-day war, Iran struck the world’s largest gas processing facility in Qatar after its South Pars gas field came under attack.

The report comes amid growing expectations of possible Iranian retaliation against regional energy infrastructure if the US launches another round of attacks on Iran.

Tensions have risen after US President Donald Trump threatened additional strikes, while Israeli media reported Saturday that Israel’s defense establishment was preparing for the possibility of a major American attack on Iran.

The publication follows diplomatic contacts by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who held separate phone conversations Saturday with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

During those contacts, Araghchi warned that any new US or Israeli attack on Iran, or participation by regional countries, would draw a “decisive and proportionate” response from Iran’s armed forces.