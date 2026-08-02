Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 2, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of the stories you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump canceling planned strikes against Iran to allow peace talks; nearly 69,500 migrants returning to Morocco after last week's mass crossings into Spain's Ceuta enclave as European leaders push for urgent talks on the crisis; and UEFA declaring FIFA's leadership has lost the confidence of the football community after the world governing body abandoned plans to sell a stake in its competitions.

TOP STORIES

Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran to allow for talks on peace deal

US President Donald Trump said he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize a framework of a peace deal, indicating Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides had agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump said he agreed to cancel the attack "for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran," adding that the decision is subject to the parties being able to “rapidly make a DEAL.”

Nearly 69,500 migrants return to Morocco after mass crossing into Ceuta

Nearly 69,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in the last 30 hours following last week's mass crossings, police sources told Spanish news agency EFE.

The figure could include migrants who entered the autonomous city before Thursday's mass crossing, as well as others who may have crossed into Ceuta and returned to Morocco more than once.

Spanish authorities began installing containment barriers at the Tarajal border breakwater.

Twenty-two European heads of state and government urged an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers about the recent migration crisis.

"We are determined to prevent smugglers from challenging the integrity of the Union's external borders," the leaders said in a letter.

FIFA leadership has lost confidence of football community, says UEFA

UEFA said FIFA's leadership has lost the confidence of much of the football community, while welcoming the world governing body's decision to withdraw controversial plans to sell a stake in its competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors.

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” UEFA, European football’s governing body, said in a statement.

UEFA thanked fans, leagues, clubs, players, national associations and confederations, as well as political leaders and commentators, for opposing the proposal.

"Football is not for sale," it said.

The organization criticized the process behind the proposal, saying football “cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game.”

NEWS IN BRIEF

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman voiced concern during a call with US President Donald Trump about reported plans for new large-scale strikes against Iran, said two US officials and another source familiar with the conversation, according to the Axios website.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said the Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down Monday for the first time in 44 years due to the falling water level of the Danube River.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi ordered new security measures to prevent attacks or threats against neighboring countries originating from Iraqi territory, according to a statement from the prime minister’s media office.

Iran warned regional countries against allowing their territory or facilities to be used for US attacks on Iran, while accusing Washington of violating the June 18 war-ending memorandum by continuing military operations.

Spain said almost all migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta, adding "enough of the deliberate misinformation."

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, damaging its engine room and leaving the vessel not under command, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Three people were killed and 21 injured in a bomb blast near a restaurant on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square, said authorities.

Kuwait said its armed forces destroyed Iranian drones after attacks targeted a government facility as well as civilian vehicles on Bubiyan Island, causing property damage but no casualties.

The Israeli army killed three Palestinians and injured several in two airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to witnesses and medical sources.

Ten additional US aerial refueling aircraft are on their way to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, bringing the number stationed there to 40, Israeli media reported.

The US urged Americans to consider leaving the Middle East if regional tensions and hostilities continue to escalate.

Gaza’s Health Ministry warned that the enclave’s medical system is rapidly approaching collapse after Israeli forces destroyed a drug warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, amid severe shortages of medicine and medical supplies.

Egypt has intensified contacts with the parties involved to advance implementation of the Cairo understandings on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Egyptian sources said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 152 people were killed in the enclave in July -- the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of the year.

Twenty-five of the 27 Italian cities monitored by the Health Ministry will be under the highest heat wave alert Monday as extreme temperatures continue across the country, ANSA news agency reported.

The top US commander in Europe privately warned the Pentagon that he lacks enough naval forces to keep defending Israel from ballistic missile attacks, The Washington Post reported.

Several Houthi fighters were killed or injured as Yemeni government forces thwarted an infiltration attempt east of Taiz city in the southwest, the country’s official television reported.

China strongly condemned the United States for adding more than 40 Chinese entities to the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, calling the move "economic coercion" and pledging to protect the interests of its companies, according to state-run media.

North Korea accused NATO of accelerating military preparations for future conflicts, claiming the alliance's planned expansion of its fuel supply network demonstrates its transformation into a more aggressive military bloc.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye, Iraq sign one-year agreement on Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline

Türkiye and Iraq signed a one-year agreement to maintain operations of the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline, preserving a strategic export route with a daily transportation capacity of up to 750,000 barrels as the two countries negotiate a new long-term framework.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair and his delegation at the ministry, according to a statement by Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Following the meeting, Türkiye's state pipeline operator BOTAS and Iraq's state-owned oil companies, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) and the North Oil Company (NOC), signed the agreement.

ExxonMobil, Chevron profits soar amid Middle East energy disruption

US energy companies ExxonMobil and Chevron reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices and refining margins higher.

ExxonMobil's net earnings rose 105.1% year-on-year to $14.5 billion in the April-June period from $7.1 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

Earnings per share increased to $3.48 from $1.64, while adjusted earnings totaled $14.7 billion, or $3.52 per share.

The company generated $23.6 billion in cash flow from operating activities and $17.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. It distributed $9.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.