Morning Briefing: Aug. 2, 2026

Here's a rundown of the stories you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump canceling planned strikes against Iran to allow peace talks; nearly 69,500 migrants returning to Morocco after last week's mass crossings into Spain's Ceuta enclave as European leaders push for urgent talks on the crisis; and UEFA declaring FIFA's leadership has lost the confidence of the football community after the world governing body abandoned plans to sell a stake in its competitions.
US President Donald Trump said he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize a framework of a peace deal, indicating Israel has joined the commitment.
In a post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides had agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.
Trump said he agreed to cancel the attack "for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran," adding that the decision is subject to the parties being able to “rapidly make a DEAL.”
Nearly 69,500 migrants return to Morocco after mass crossing into Ceuta
Nearly 69,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in the last 30 hours following last week's mass crossings, police sources told Spanish news agency EFE.
The figure could include migrants who entered the autonomous city before Thursday's mass crossing, as well as others who may have crossed into Ceuta and returned to Morocco more than once.
Spanish authorities began installing containment barriers at the Tarajal border breakwater.
Twenty-two European heads of state and government urged an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers about the recent migration crisis.
"We are determined to prevent smugglers from challenging the integrity of the Union's external borders," the leaders said in a letter.
UEFA said FIFA's leadership has lost the confidence of much of the football community, while welcoming the world governing body's decision to withdraw controversial plans to sell a stake in its competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors.
"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” UEFA, European football’s governing body, said in a statement.
UEFA thanked fans, leagues, clubs, players, national associations and confederations, as well as political leaders and commentators, for opposing the proposal.
"Football is not for sale," it said.
The organization criticized the process behind the proposal, saying football “cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game.”
Türkiye and Iraq signed a one-year agreement to maintain operations of the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline, preserving a strategic export route with a daily transportation capacity of up to 750,000 barrels as the two countries negotiate a new long-term framework.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair and his delegation at the ministry, according to a statement by Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
Following the meeting, Türkiye's state pipeline operator BOTAS and Iraq's state-owned oil companies, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) and the North Oil Company (NOC), signed the agreement.
US energy companies ExxonMobil and Chevron reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices and refining margins higher.
ExxonMobil's net earnings rose 105.1% year-on-year to $14.5 billion in the April-June period from $7.1 billion in the same quarter of 2025.
Earnings per share increased to $3.48 from $1.64, while adjusted earnings totaled $14.7 billion, or $3.52 per share.
The company generated $23.6 billion in cash flow from operating activities and $17.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. It distributed $9.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
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